Mahira Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has isolated herself after testing positive for coronavirus, the actress confirmed on Sunday.



The Raees actress shared a statement on Instagram where she said: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m isolating and have informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days."

“It’s been rough but it will be ok soon, InshaAllah.”

“Please please wear a mask and follow all other sops- for your sake and others,” Mahira urged the fans.

“Love, Mahira Khan,” she said followed by heart emoticons.

The actress further said “P.S Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome. X.”