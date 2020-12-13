Cody Simpson returning to his 'first love' as he qualifies for Olympic trials

Australian singer Cody Simpson has revealed that he has just qualified for his first Olympic trials almost exactly 10 years later in the sport of swimming.



Taking to Instagram, the Pretty Brown Eyes singer shared a lengthy post where he revealed “I just qualified for my first Olympic trials.”

Sharing the details, Cody said, “I’d love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I’ve kept relatively low key until now. Growing up competing, and then inevitably having to cut my career short as 13 year old Australian champion when I was given an opportunity in music that I couldn’t refuse! I have had the chance to experience so much as a musician from touring in arenas around the world, releasing top 10 albums, playing a leading man on Broadway, publishing a work of poetry, traveling with and speaking at the United Nations on environmental and oceanic matters and much more.”

“Now almost exactly 10 years later, here I am once more. For years I had been fuelled by the silent fire in my stomach of returning to my first love, the sport of swimming, with the idea that 2020 would be my year to have a crack at training again.”

“After only 5 months back in the water training with my incredible coach @hawkebr, I was able to take out a win and secure a spot at next years Australian Olympic trials in the 100 fly. It is my greatest ambition to expand the limit and perceived notion of what’s possible for a man to achieve in a single lifetime, and I’m here to tell you can do absolutely ANYTHING if you are willing to work for it.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing where this all takes me on the long road ahead!”