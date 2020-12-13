Blake Lively hilariously trolls Ryan Reynolds yet again

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds never let go of a chance to troll one another

Hollywood’s power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds share a bond unlike any other which also includes constantly pulling each other’s legs.

It looks like the Gossip Girl star is at it again as she recently trolled her husband through an Instagram post while talking about her favourite things hailing from Vancouver—the Deadpool actor’s Canadian hometown.

The first photo shows ice cream, donuts and a pie. And before fans move on to the next photo, they are expecting to find the father of her three children.

However, they are met with more pictures of dessert from a Vancouver Italian restaurant, Ask For Luigi.

"Who did you think I was going to say?” asks Lively along with a Deadpool GIF.

Lively and Reynolds never let go of a chance to troll one another as earlier, The Shallows star poked fun at her husband in his birthday tribute.

"1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that's who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can't believe we're still married,” she wrote.