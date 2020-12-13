Sam Smith accepts Shawn Mendes's apology on using incorrect pronoun for them

'We're all learning together,' Sam Smith wrote to Shawn Mendes

Sam Smith has accepted Shawn Mendes's apology of addressing him with an incorrect pronoun.

Responding to Mendes's apology, Smith said they have no hard feelings for the Canadian singer.

"We're all learning together," they wrote. "Happy holidays, all my love xx."

Earlier, Mendes had taken to Instagram to accept his mistake of addressing Smith as 'he.'

"Oh @samsmith I'm so sorry for referring to you as a 'he' for your jingle ball introduction," the 22-year-old wrote. "It absolutely slipped my mind. Won't happen again... Sending you so much love!"

"Also you absolutely are one of the funniest people I've ever met!," Mendes added.

Last September, Smith had announced they are changing their pronouns to they/them from he/him.

"Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM," Smith revealed. "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender, I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."