close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 12, 2020

Hailie Jade: Eminem's daughter obsessed with 'The Vampire Diaries'?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 12, 2020

Eminem's daughter Hailey Jade on Friday shared a cryptic post on Instagram, which left her fans wondering.

It was her third Insta post since she disappeared from the Facebook-owned app in May during the coronavirus pandemic.

 Hailie  asked her critics to watch The Vampire Diaries instead of trying to organize her life.

Taking to Instagram, the social media influencer shared a couple of her pictures with a caption that read, "Weekend plans: avoid organizing my closet/life & rewatch vampire diaries instead. wbu?" [sic]

She offered no explanation after her return earlier this month to the photo-video sharing app, where she is followed by over 2 million people.

The Vampire Diaries is an American supernatural teen drama television series developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, based on the popular book series of the same name written by L. J. Smith.  


Latest News

More From Entertainment