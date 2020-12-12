Ayeza Khan shares more adorable photos from her family vacation

Ayeza Khan shares more adorable photos from family vacation

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan treated her fans with more dazzling pictures from her family vacation abroad.



Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actress shared sweet photos featuring her husband Danish Taimoor, children Hoorain Taimoor, Rayan Taimoor, her parents and siblings.

Ayeza posted the pictures with simple caption, “Family” followed by a heart emoji.

The 29-year-old actress also shared loved-up photos with her husband Danish Taimoor from the same trip and wrote, “Smell the sea and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly.”

The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Ayeza is currently seen in drama series Mehar Posh along with Danish Taimoor.

