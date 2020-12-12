Robin Thicke becomes father of his fourth child

Singer, songwriter and actor Robin Thicke and his fiancée April Love Geary have welcomed their first son after their two daughters.



The Blurred Lines hitmaker's fiancée took to Instagram and shared a sweet snap where she can be seen cradling the newborn.

She introduced her son named Luca Patrick to the fans with caption, “My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much.”

According to details, the newborn is the third child of Robin and Geary, following their two daughters, who respectively turn three and two in February.

Thicke also shares 10-year-old son Julian with his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton.