Sat Dec 12, 2020
Entertainment

December 12, 2020

Iman Vellani joins ‘Captain Marvel 2’ as Ms. Marvel, alongside Brie Larson

Marvel buffs are in for some major news as Iman Vellani has joined the cast of Captain Marvel 2.

As the Brie Larson-starrer takes shape, more members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are joining the cast of the film, including Vellani and Teyonah Parris.

Vellani will be portraying the role of Ms. Marvel while Parris will star at WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau.

Earlier this year, Deadline had reported that Vellani was roped in by Disney officially for the Disney+ series that centers on Marvel’s first ever Muslim and Pakistani character.

Vellani plays a Pakistani-American teenager named Kamala Khan, living in New Jersey.

Her series will be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon, Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi. 

