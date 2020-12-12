Kate Middleton, Prince William's kids stun the world with red carpet debut

Kate Middleton, Prince William's little ones sent the internet swooning over their family outing

Kate Middleton and Prince William's endearing kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, stunned the world as they stepped out for their first-ever red carpet event.

The Cambridges' sent the internet swooning over their family outing when they went to a pantomime performance at the London Palladium.

In the pictures from the outing, George and Charlotte can be seen holding dad William's hands, while Louis tugs along with his mom Kate.

For their very first public red-carpet attendance, the kids were confidently dressed in coordinated outfits.



While Louis wore a blue wool jacket from one of Kate's go-to brands, Amaia, Charlotte donned a gray and blue checkered dress and George sported a red and blue sweater with pants.



