Engin Altan glad to know PM Imran Khan admires 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan spent a busy day in Lahore during his brief visit to Pakistan on Friday.

The actor who played the lead role in popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" addressed a press conference where he spoke about the historical series and expressed his thoughts about Pakistan.

The Turkish actor said he was glad that Prime Minister Imran Khan had admired the series and suggested the show to the people of Pakistan.

Answering a question about working in Pakistan, he said would surely work in Pakistani dramas provided there's a good story.

Talking about Pakistan, he said he was well aware of the beauty of the South Asian country but was unable to tour the entire country due to his brief visit.



