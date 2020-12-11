Queen Elizabeth's new photo with seven 'frontline' royals sets tongues wagging

Queen Elizabeth hosted a royal gathering on Tuesday at Windsor Castle, which was attended by seven senior members of the family, including Kate Middelton and Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who ended their train trip by arriving at the monarch's Berkshire castle, met Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne in the presence of the Queen.

Their group photo with the monarch, which was taken at the castle, gave birth to the speculations as some media outlets and experts have started their commentary on the latest move of the royals.

A media outlet, citing source, reported that the Queen's revolutionising the front-line of the Royal Family in the wake of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's split from the Crown.

Citing source, Express.co.uk reported that the Queen's creating "New Firm" made up of eight senior members of the Royal Family, who will attend events and represent the Crown in small numbers from next year.



It added that the line-up was unveiled on Tuesday, when the Queen hosted the first public royal gathering in nine months at Windsor Castle.

According to the media outlet, this 'New Firm' appears to be fitting in perfectly with Prince Charles's rumoured desire to streamline the monarchy and drastically reduce the number of royals carrying out royal duties.



A royal source told the Daily Mirror: "The family are united in exploring the possibilities in working with each other to highlight the causes dear to their hearts, helping each other and the country at the same time."

It is also being reported that seniours also discussed their future strategy about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals this year in March.