Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘refused’ to reveal honeymoon plans to staff: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were so secretive about their honeymoon plans that they reportedly kept it hidden from all palace staffers.



A staff member was the one to bring this news forward to The Sun and per their claim, “No one knows where they went, only his brother and the Queen were told at first and a few immediate family members know now.”

“The most senior members of the royal household staff still have no idea where they went. They were completely frozen out of all plans and preparations.”

“It was very important that the newlyweds had a private honeymoon where they could be alone together out of the public eye.”