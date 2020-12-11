close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
BTS bring in holiday cheer with 'Dynamite' remix

K-pop band BTS has dropped an early Christmas present for their fans; a holiday remix of their hit song Dynamite.

The new version still has its groovy vibe but with a jolly feel to it.

The remix was dropped after BTS revealed their hyped up album Be, which includes the chart-topping song.

The group was recently named entertainer of the year by Time magazine on Thursday, capping a breakthrough year in the United States for the South Korean boy band.

The seven-member band, which made its debut in 2013, has become one of the world’s most popular thanks to its upbeat dancey songs, army of adoring fans, and positive non-controversial messages. 

