Fri Dec 11, 2020
December 11, 2020

Watch Ertugrul star Engin Altan speak in Urdu

Fri, Dec 11, 2020

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan seems to be learning about Urdu very quickly and he demonstrated that in a press conference.

In a video on Instagram, he was asked to share a few words that he learnt on his first visit.

"I know shukria [thank you] and Lahore Lahore hai [Lahore is Lahore," he said.

According to details, the lead actor of Dirilis Ertugrul, who landed in Pakistan on Thursday, came on the invitation of a private company.

Take a look:



