Watch Ertugrul star Engin Altan speak in Urdu

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan seems to be learning about Urdu very quickly and he demonstrated that in a press conference.
In a video on Instagram, he was asked to share a few words that he learnt on his first visit.
"I know shukria [thank you] and Lahore Lahore hai [Lahore is Lahore," he said.
According to details, the lead actor of Dirilis Ertugrul, who landed in Pakistan on Thursday, came on the invitation of a private company.
