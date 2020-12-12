‘Ertugrul’ in Pakistan: Engin Altan hints at working in Pakistani dramas

Lead actor of Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, Engin Altan Duzyatan has hinted at working in Pakistani dramas.



Engin Altan aka Ertugrul arrived in Pakistan for a short visit on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday, Engin Altan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, said that he is ready to work in Pakistani drama series if he gets a good script.

He further revealed that he had signed some new projects in Pakistan, adding that he was set to become a brand ambassador for a private textile company.

Talking about popularity of Dirilis: Ertugrul in Pakistan, the Turkish actor said it was great pleasure for him that Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the drama series.

“It was big drama series based on Islamic story,” he said.

About Pakistan visit, Engin said “I know Pakistani people love me. I am also aware about the natural beauty of the county.”

Speaking about Pakistani food, he said it was very delicious, however, it was too much spicy.