Meghan, Harry take centre-stage as Kate, William get snubbed at Prince Charles's home

A portrait of Meghan and Harry replaced that of Kate and William's in Prince Charles's home

In a major snub, Kate Middleton and Prince William got replaced by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoying a key spot in Prince Charles's residence.



The Prince of Wales, on Thursday, met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at Clarence House. While the meeting was a success, what the internet could not stop noticing was a portrait of Meghan and Harry placed in the background at Charles's home.

The picture of the two princes also showed a framed photograph of Meghan and Harry from their wedding day taking over a prime spot on a table next to the fireplace.



As reported by Express UK, last month Charles posed with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in the same spot and a picture of Kate and William was placed back then.

Now, as it seems, that picture has been replaced by Harry and Meghan's with a subtle nod of approval by the Prince of Wales.

Harry and Meghan left the royal family earlier this year and recently reports of them being replaced by Princess Eugenie and Beatrice in Fab Four were circulating on the web.