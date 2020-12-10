Queen is 'wonderful', Prince William 'heaven': Sophie Winkleman

Actress Sophie Winkleman , who married into the Royal Family, has gushed over the senior royals as she shared her words about Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William.



Sophie Winkleman, wife of Lord Frederick Windsor the 49th in line to the throne, told The Times: "The Queen has been wonderful, Prince Charles has been wonderful, Prince William’s been heaven. They’d never tell me off at all if I wanted to play some role. Everyone’s looked after me.'

Showering praise on the senior royals the actress, who is known for her role opposite David Mitchell and Robert Webb in the cult comedy Peep Show, also revealed the way the royals rallied to look after her after she was involved in a car crash in 2017.



Unlike Meghan Markle, Winkleman is able to continue her day job, the mother-of-two also reveled that the family has never tried to stop her in any of her roles.



Sharing details about Prince Harry's father, the actress recalled that Prince Charles had two meals a day cooked by the Clarence House chefs and sent round to the family

Winkleman, who is now known as Lady Frederick, was reported to have said that once Prince William asked an air ambulance friend to 'take good care of her'.



Lord Frederick is the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Prince Michael is one of the Queen’s cousins.



Winkleman reportedly said she had met Meghan Markle 'a few times' but had not got to know her, adding: 'The Duchess of Sussex certainly has very admirable energy and focus.'