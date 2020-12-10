YouTuber Sham Idrees extends warm wishes to newly engaged Shahveer Jafry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
YouTuber Sham Idrees congratulated his fellow Shahveer Jafry on the news of his engagement.
In a post on Instagram, the vlogger shared a photo of himself posing with Shahveer from the event, smiling happily.
In the caption, Sham took made a joke saying that his "baby boy is all grown up" and since his buddy is no longer single, his daughter Sierra Idrees needs a new friend.
"My baby boy @shahveerjay all grown up! Engaged! So happy for you and our Bhabi. @officialsierraidrees needs a friend," the caption read.
Shahveer made headlines yesterday when he announced on social media that he was engaged to Ayesha Baig, who is a fashion designer by profession.
Take a look: