Thu Dec 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 10, 2020

Jason Momoa presents a young boy with a life-size ‘Aquaman’ trident

Jason Momoa recently made a young fan’s day by gifting him a life-sized Aquaman trident, all for getting through cancer treatment like a trooper.

Alongside pictures of the young boy Momoa wrote, “Wanted to share a picture of this amazing boy Danny Sheehan, Natalie his mom sent me this today.”

“I wanted to say thanks to Andy Smith @sideshowcollectibles for putting some action figures and toys together for Danny and @wbpictures for sending over a Aquaman trident Mahalo to Everyone involved and the Sheehan family Aloha J”

Check it out below:


