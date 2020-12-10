Prince Philip made the Queen ‘change’ Prince William’s training regimen for the throne: report

Prince Philip reportedly played a major part in helping the Queen prepare a cohesive regime for Prince William's upbringing as the future king of England.



This claim was brought forward by a royal commentator, Isabelle Rivère, during the documentary Prince Philip - At Her Majesty's Service.

She claimed, "It was Philip who suggested to the Queen to invite their grandson to lunch once a week at Windsor Castle. And so the three of them would get lunch once a week and, at the end of the meal, Philip would slip away and leave Elizabeth to have a one-on-one meeting with William.”

Ms. Rivère even pointed out the Queen’s role in helping Prince William mentally prepare for the role within the documentary.

"For a long time, William was a little at odds with his future as a king, a future to which he had been forced since his birth. In a sense, it was a very precious moment, this tete-a-tete with his grandmother that allowed William to reconcile with his destiny."