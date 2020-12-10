Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 14' likely to get extension

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s reality TV show Bigg Boss 14 is expected to get an extension for over a month, according to Indian media.



According to reports, the makers of the Bigg Boss 14 are planning to extend the season, began in October this year.

The Pinkvilla reported that BB 14 will get an extension for a month and the finale will take place on February 21, 2021.

Earlier, the finale was set to take place in January 2021.

The makers have yet to confirm the extension.