Nick Jonas to make special appearance in Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Text for You'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are all set to give the world a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry on-screen.
The Jonas Brothers singer is reportedly making a cameo in his wife's upcoming offering Text for You.
As reported by Daily Mail, Nick was seen shooting for a scene with Pee Cee in London.
The pair were snapped shooting an intense argument scene as Priyanka slams Nick saying: "Get the [expletive] out of my cab" while in character.
Nick was then seen opening the door of the cab and stepping out.
According to the outlet, Nick was clad in a black jacket and matching trousers for the cameo while Priyanka was seen donning a burgundy coat for the scene.
Text for You also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan and is written and directed by Jim Strouse.