Meghan Markle's fans hit out at Piers Morgan for being tongue-tied over Kate's train tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fans lashed out at Piers Morgan for not taking swipe at Prince William and Kate Middleton over their train tour.



Piers Morgan, in his most recently column for the Daily Mail, took aim at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amid reports they are launching their own awards.

The GMB host took a swipe at the Sussexes, saying: 'Meghan and Harry haven’t announced the title of their soon-to-be-coveted honors yet, so in the interim, I will dub them the ‘Wokies’ in recognition of their ultra-woke view of the world.'

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly divided fans with their royal train tour plan to thank coronavirus heroes amid ongoing health crises.

A number of Piers' followers accused the 'Good Morning Britain' host of hypocrisy, flaying him over his alleged focus on the Sussexes .

Some social media users also slammed the host for not sharing his words about the William and Kate's royal train tour amid pandemic.

Piers, who has been a vocal commentator on the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, received flak from fans and other social media users.



In reaction, one of Piers' followers asked: 'What do you think about William and Kate’s decision to do a tour of Britain during this pandemic? Or do they get a free pass?'



Another social media user responded as saying: 'While William and Kate travel across borders with no restrictions.'



'So as William and Catherine travel the UK going from tier to tier ‘not allowed by anyone else’, you’re talking about Harry and Meghan eh, another tweeted

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have slammed the claims of competing with the Queen's honors list, as the Sussexes set the record straight about their Archewell.