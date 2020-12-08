close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 8, 2020

Zarnish Khan asks fans for prayers after undergoing 'sudden' surgery

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 08, 2020

Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan revealed that she was suffering from a medical condition.

According to her most latest post on Instagram, she shared that she underwent a "sudden" surgery, worrying her fans.

While she did not disclose the details of her illness she asked fans to pray for her recovery.

In the photo, she could be seen wearing what looks like a hospital gown.

"Just went through a sudden minor surgery, Pray for speedy recovery," the caption read.

Take a look:



