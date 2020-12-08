Justin Bieber gears up for first ever 2020 performance on New Years Eve

Justin Bieber has announced plans of a first ever live stream concert in over three years for New Year’s Eve with T-Mobile.



According to People magazine, Beiber issued a statement regarding the collaboration and admitted, "I've worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they're such a fun brand, and we're working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night.”

“I can't wait to partner on this epic New Year's Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together."

Check it out below:

Despite it having been almost three years since the singer actually performed a live concert, that is not to say he's been on a total break. Bieber has been keeping himself busy with multiple singles like Holy, Lonely and Monster.

