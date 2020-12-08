close
Tue Dec 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 8, 2020

Sonam Kapoor kidnapped by Anurag Kashyap in ‘AK vs AK’ starring Anil Kapoor

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 08, 2020
Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap lock horns as Sonam Kapoor gets kidnapped in ‘AK vs AK’

B-Town actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had taken over headlines after their fiery spat on social media.

However, things are now starting to appear a lot clearer after the trailer for their upcoming film AK vs AK rolled out, proving that their Twitter war of words was just a way of promoting the film.

The trailer of the film shows Anurag Kashyap kidnapping Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor, who has a cameo appearance in it.

Kapoor was given 10 hours by Kashyap to locate his daughters while warning that “bad things would happen” otherwise. 

And therein begins Kapoor’s search for his daughter as panic and frenzy takes over.

Kapoor’s brother Boney Kapoor and his daughter Jahnvi Kapoor are also part of the film.

The film will available on Netflix from December 24.



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz