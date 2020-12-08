Sonam Kapoor kidnapped by Anurag Kashyap in ‘AK vs AK’ starring Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap lock horns as Sonam Kapoor gets kidnapped in ‘AK vs AK’

B-Town actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had taken over headlines after their fiery spat on social media.

However, things are now starting to appear a lot clearer after the trailer for their upcoming film AK vs AK rolled out, proving that their Twitter war of words was just a way of promoting the film.

The trailer of the film shows Anurag Kashyap kidnapping Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor, who has a cameo appearance in it.

Kapoor was given 10 hours by Kashyap to locate his daughters while warning that “bad things would happen” otherwise.

And therein begins Kapoor’s search for his daughter as panic and frenzy takes over.

Kapoor’s brother Boney Kapoor and his daughter Jahnvi Kapoor are also part of the film.

The film will available on Netflix from December 24.







