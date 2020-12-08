Prince Harry slaps 'The Mail' with fresh libel suit over alleged fallout with Royal Marines

Prince Harry is launching yet another libel action against the publisher of 'The Mail on Sunday'

Prince Harry is not letting the British press defame him anymore.



The Duke of Sussex is launching yet another libel action against the publisher of The Mail on Sunday over a bogus article claiming he lost touch with the Royal Marines, ever since he exited the royal family in March.

According to the Mirror, Meghan and Harry's legal firm, Schillings, filed the action against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) at the High Court at the end of last month.

Official papers and documents involved in the the case are expected to be made public in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Harry's wife Meghan Markle is currently already embroiled in a legal battle with the publication over a separate story that published parts of a private letter exchanged with the Duchess's father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan has claimed for damages for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act.