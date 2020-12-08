John Mayer swoons over ex Jennifer Aniston making fans go crazy

John Mayer in awe of ex Jennifer Aniston's impeccable beauty

Jennifer Aniston left her ex boyfriend John Mayer smitten with her immaculate beauty and fans have gone beserk!

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Mayer liked a series of pictures of their pair posted to a fan page called @JenniferAnistonFaniston.

The photos are from Vanity Fair's 2009 Oscars After Party, wherein the Friends alum can be seen rocking a strapless beige gown and John looks dapper in a black tux.

The public display of affection is mutual and comes after Jen earlier commented on one of John's Instagram Lives right at the beginning of the pandemic.

When the duo split in 2008, John revealed to TMZ why the parted ways.

“People are different, people have different chemistry. I ended a relationship to be alone because I don’t want to waste somebody’s time if something’s not right. It’s not about years, it’s about going out with somebody, being truthful on the way in, being truthful in the middle and being truthful on the way out.”

