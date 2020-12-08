Prince William smothers Princess Diana with makeup in unearthed viral clip

The clip dates back to 1985, wherein three-year-old Prince William helps Princess Diana get ready

An unearthed video from Princess Diana's life shows her playful bond with her son Prince William.



According to Tatler, the clip dates back to 1985, wherein a three-year-old William helps Diana get ready.

The clip is going viral on social media of late, featuring the Duke of Cambridge gently patting his mom's face with a powder puff as she smiles back at him (flinching only once or twice when he attempts to powder her eyes).





William can be seen wearing a checked shirt and bright red shorts, while Diana rocks an elegant blue floral dress.



The video was a BTS from an adorable photoshoot including William and Diana, and one-year-old Harry.

One of the photos that became all the rage back in the day from the photoshoot showcase Harry and William fiddling with a piano at Kensington Palace, with Diana sitting behind them and looking over in awe.