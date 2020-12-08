Rita Ora gives rare glimpse about relationship with former flame Rob Kardashian

Rita Ora said on Sunday that her bond with Rob Kardashian was 'very fun'

Rita Ora came forth making a rare comment about her past relationship with Rob Kardashian.

The singer told The British Times on Sunday that her bond with Rob was 'very fun.'

"Oh, I forgot about that," the 30-year-old star admitted. "I was so young. It was great. It was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess. That's all I remember."

Rita and Rob dated each other for a short period of time in 2012.

They even got matching tattoos for each other. However, the duo called it quits after two years.

"I don't want to talk about this too much because people move onward and upwards," Rita shared in 2014. "But it was a phase and a moment in my life and now, you know, onward and upwards."