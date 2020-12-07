Ariana Grande gives Katy Perry's daughter the sweetest gift

There's no denying that Ariana Grande is a singing diva but it turns out that gift giving is also her specialty.

According to an Instagram story on singer Katy Perry's account, the Thank U, Next hit maker gifted Katy's three-month-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom an adorable with Givenchy onesie.



With the snazzy gift came a thoughtful note to the happy parents.

"Katy and Orlando, congrats & I adore you both!!! love, Ariana," the note read.

Upon receiving the gift the Dark Horse singer wrote "ily [I love you]".

Katy along with her fiancee Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter late August of this year.

Take a look:







