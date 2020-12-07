Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to grace Ellen DeGeneres' show

Ellen DeGeneres would likely to welcome Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at her show after shifting to her newly purchased $49 million mansion next to the royal couple's house in California's exclusive Montecito area'.

There are speculations that the 62-year-old famous host will soon invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' after moving to Santa Barbara County property.

At the show, the royal couple may cast light on their new life in the US. They , if appear, would also discuss the challenges they faced while shifting to their new nest with son Archie.

Montecito area has been focused by paparazzi and media persons since Meghan and Harry - who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year - moved from Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills to their Italian-style villa.



Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom and Ellen DeGeneres have also chosen the scenic valley to home after the royals arrival in the town.

DeGeneres and de Rossi have reportedly bought the former home of comedian Dennis Miller and his wife in Montecito. The area is known as a paradise for Hollywood stars and the super rich who want to live in splendid isolation.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been very cautious about their movement as they don't want to anger the locals who were previously annoyed by paparazzi as they were rushing to the area to snap a photo of the royals and their son Archie.