Angelina Jolie leaves onlookers hypnotised with her chic appearance during outing with loved one

Angelina Jolie left onlookers awestruck as she stepped out in a chic outfit with her 12-year-old son Knox Léon on Saturday.

The 45-year-old superstar cast a magical spell on the beholders with her ethereal beauty as she put on a glamorous display for her errand run, which included a black poncho and a pair of black leather boots.

The Brad Pitt's ex-wife layered her cozy wrap over a plain white top and she paired it with tight fitting trousers. Her son was looking equally dashing in black tee and mating pants.

Angelina was looking breathtakingly beautiful as she styled her brunette strands into a sleek low ponytail and adored her eyes with a bit on liner.

The 'Maleficent' actress completed her look with a black purse that featured a generous array of gold hardware. The both, mother and son, wore matching black masks to protect themselves and other from Covid-19.

Angelina Jolie, who recently shared a tidbit about life at home with her and Brad Pitt's kids, was also spotted shopping with her sweet son Knox Léon during their outing on the day.