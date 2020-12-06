close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 6, 2020

The Crown's Princess Diana actress shares list of her favourite movies and TV shows

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 06, 2020

Emma Corrin, who plays the role of Princess Diana in the Netflix series "The Crown", on Sunday shared a list of the best films and TV dramas she has watched in 2020.

The British actress took to Instagram to share the names with her fans.

"A selection of some of the best things I have watched in 2020," she captioned her post.

Below is the list of her favorite films and TV series:

Mustang

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Peanut Butter Falcon

I May Destroy You

Embrace of the Serpent

Pieces of a Woman

We Are Who We Are

Rocks

Feel Good

Water Lilies


Latest News

More From Entertainment