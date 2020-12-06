The must have Christmas gift that the Kardashian-Jenners get each year

It is no question that the Kardashian-Jenners go crazy at every event be it birthdays, Easter, anniversary, a big milestone and anything else in between.

Christmas celebrations in particular are not complete without one essential gift which comes from momager Kris Jenner.

She sends her kids a giant gingerbread house every Christmas which features all the names of the family members as well as pets if there are any.

The giant gingerbread houses certainly look intricate and detailed but it also seems so hard to resist the big treat.

