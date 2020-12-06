Queen Elizabeth blasted for Megxit deal reverse: 'Meghan, Harry not fit for monarchy'

Royal fans show opposition to Queen Elizabeth urging Meghan and Harry to come back to UK

After their shocking departure from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon be having to deal with a review by the Buckingham Palace in March.



The review will also cover aspects of the Sussexes' plausible return to the royal fold.

However, some royal fans have shown strict opposition to this plan, as they feel Meghan and Harry should not be allowed to come back or reverse Megxit deal.

According to them, there is no coming back for the couple as they tarnished their reputation by settling in Los Angles, California, some say.

Some are also in favour of Kate Middleton and Prince William taking on the duties of the Sussexes.

One fan commented on social media, “Harry was never the star, it was always Will & his family."

A second blasted, “Prince William won’t be able to undo the damage Harry has done to his own reputation.”

Another one squealed, “The Sussex’s had the impression they were the stars, but stars are only for Hollywood, not monarchy!"