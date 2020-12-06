close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 6, 2020

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas take relationship to next level with iconic move

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 06, 2020
Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas's relationship continues to be strong, says a friend

Ben Affleck are going stronger than ever after making their relationship official and pulling out some majo PDA-filled appearances. 

Now, Ana de Armas has moved in at her beau's Los Angeles hom, solidifying their romance further.

According to PEOPLE, the move happened after the actress put her Venice, California home on the market.

As revealed by a friend of Affleck, "Their relationship continues to be strong."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Affleck and de Armas "seem great," adding, "Everyone seemed very happy. Ana has been traveling so she had not seen the kids for a while"

A friend of the couple revealed to the outlet, "He makes her laugh and she’s a great influence. They safely visit with his family and he works to make sure he is healthy and present for his family. His priority will always be his children and making that work."

