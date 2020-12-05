close
Sat Dec 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 5, 2020

Selena Gomez lashes out at Google and Facebook over Neo-Nazi presence online

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 05, 2020

American singer Selena Gomez has come forth with all guns blazing once more against tech giants like Google, Facebook and Instagram.

The Rare hit maker called out the firms for failing to take down hate speech and misinformation as she retweeted a post from the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

The post brought to light the existence of Neo-Nazi accounts on Instagram and Facebook and how groups like these continue to sell merchandise through their platforms.

"Neo-Nazis are selling racist products on Facebook and Instagram. Facebook has left these pages online, despite being told about them 3 days ago. @Facebook, please remove this neo-Nazi network in full, now,” the post read.

Re-sharing the post by CCDH, Gomez added: "I’m speechless. @Facebook @Instagram how are you tolerating this hate? There’s still accounts there even though you have been notified!!"

Latest News

More From Entertainment