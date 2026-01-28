Rolling Stones to quit touring? Deets

Rolling Stones fans should brace for dissapointing news

The Rolling Stones have quietly dropped plans for a 2026 U.K. and European tour. According to insiders, this isn’t a temporary move.

"Keith [Richards] just can't do it anymore," one source said, per Radar Online. "The road is over."

A source shared: "There was huge interest from major promoters, with plenty of suggested dates for next summer. But once the band seriously talked it through, Keith made it clear he didn't feel able to sign up and had little appetite for a months-long stadium tour."

At 82, the physical toll of touring is too much for the rocker. However, his bandmate Mick Jagger, also 82, has fuel left for more tours. As a result, the band is likely to continue with residencies instead of tours.

"They don't need to go city to city anymore," an insider said. "If fans want the Stones, they'll have to come to them."

Venues like London's O2 or Las Vegas will do best for the rockstars.

While Richards has joked about his own immortality, he has previously shared that his long-term struggle with arthritis has made him change his lifestyle and take it slower.