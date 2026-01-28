Miley Cyrus pals fear next move could reopen Liam Hemsworth chapter

Miley Cyrus seeks closure from Liam Hemsworth despite engagement

Miley Cyrus may be engaged to Maxx Morando, but she wants to see her ex Liam Hemsworth one more time.

According to insiders, Miley’s pals are worried that her desire to clear the air with Liam will bring problems in his engagement with model Gabriella Brooks, 29.

"As much as Miley has tried to move on, she's really had a tough time," shared an insider, per Radar Online.

"She's the type of person who hates leaving things unsaid, and she swears that's the reason she wants to see Liam. He was her first everything," they continued.

"Miley wants the air totally cleared," said the mole. "Liam hates confrontation, so he's avoided Miley since things imploded. He literally just ghosted her – which has only made it harder for her."

"She truly believed they were destined to be together forever, and she regrets a lot of the way things went down toward the end of their relationship," they added.

The Wrecking Ball singer and Hunger Games star met in 2009 as costars in The Last Song. They dated on and off for years and got married in December 2018. Their divorce was finalized in 2020.

Miley has since expressed that she still loves her ex-husband and holds on to things linked to him.

In 2020, she told Howard Stern: "I really do and did love him very, very, very much, and still do, always will."

"I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband, and then I have my dress that I wore on our first date," she said recently.

However, the mole noted that Liam's fiance Gabriella is strictly against him meeting and talking with Miley Cyrus.