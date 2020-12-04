Minal Khan posts touching snap with mother during pilgrimage

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Minal Khan keeps her fans in the loop regarding every aspect of her life.
From serving looks, to sharing glimpses of star-studded parties, the star has left no stone unturned.
In her most recent post on Instagram, she shared a picture of herself with her mother in Makkah.
In the caption she wished for the health of parents across the world.
"Call upon me and I will respond you. Today I’m praying for all the mothers and fathers, may Allah give the best health to my parents and your parents. Ameen," the caption read.