Fri Dec 04, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 4, 2020

Tristan Thompson hopes Khloe Kardashian will fly to Boston to spend Christmas together

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 04, 2020

Tristan Thompson would love to have Khloe Kardashian and True to be in Boston for Christmas 

Tristan Thompson is hoping his former ladylove, Khloe Kardashian, and their daughter True will fly to Boston to celebrate Christmas with him.

A source close to Tristan revealed to HollywoodLife, "Tristan would love Khloe [Kardashian] and True [Thompson] to be in town for his first game on Christmas but understands if they stay put in LA.”

“If Khloe and True don’t join, then he will make sure to make some special time to have Christmas with them on another day,” the insider added.

So to say, if Covid-19 travel restrictions do not hamper their plan, Khloe could fly to Boston with True to spend Christmas morning with Tristan.

If this does not happen, the source said, then “they all understand the situation and aren’t making any drama out of it.”

The NBA player had to part from his family to fly to Boston after he was signed by the Celtics team for a staggering $19 million.

With such a hefty amount, Tristan knows he “must come in and impress" with his performance, added the source.

