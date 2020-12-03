close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 3, 2020

Jennifer Lopez believes 'a woman is as old as she looks'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 03, 2020

Hollywood superstar Jennifer Lopez, who lifts the mood of her fans with her singing and acting skills, feels ultra glamorous at the age of 51. 

 The music sensation, during her interview with a media outlet, revealed the secret of happy and prosperous life with all glam, saying: 'You never want to hear you look great for 50." 

The singer/actress added: '[People] want to just hear you look great, no matter what age you are. And for me, that is a big part of it.'

The gorgeous  lady,  who is going to launch her very own beauty brand, went on to say: 'We don't want people going, you look great for 60, 50, 40, 35. You want people to just go, wow, you look amazing.'

During the interview, J Lo seemed to believe that 'a woman is as old as she  looks.' as she said : '[When people say] 'Oh my God, she's 50.' It's like, does it matter? You're just your best self, no matter what."

Jennifer Lopez's not the only star who  spoke out against the way society talks about getting older. Recently Helen Mirren explained why she hates the term 'anti-ageing'.

Latest News

More From Entertainment