Selena Gomez gets candid about embracing her scars after life-changing kidney transplant

Selena Gomez graced the cover of People magazine this month speaking out about embracing her beautiful scars.

The songstress who suffered from autoimmune disease lupus had a kidney transplant in 2017.

Opening up about the same, Gomez revealed, "At the beginning of my recovery, I was a little bit sad. You're already going through something, and then there's the added pressure of 'I don't look the same. I don't know if I feel comfortable in my body.'"

"But I'm also around some of the best people, who see beyond the things we sometimes get wrapped up in. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for that scar, and now I look at it in a much different way," she continued. "I feel like I'm more of a warrior."

Earlier, Gomez displayed her scars proudly in an Instagram post which saw many stars lauding her for showing immense courage.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up,” Gomez penned in her post.

“Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful," the star said.