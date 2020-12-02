close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 2, 2020

Shakira leaves fans swooning over her

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 02, 2020

Shakira on Wednesday treated her fans with a brand new picture, leaving her fans swooning over her.

"So they tell me that you're looking for a girl like me..," she captioned her Instagram post which received over almost a million likes within a couple of hours.

The singer is married to Gerard Piqué Gerard Piqué, the Spanish football player, whom he started dating after he appeared in her song Waka Waka.


Latest News

More From Entertainment