Shakira leaves fans swooning over her

Shakira on Wednesday treated her fans with a brand new picture, leaving her fans swooning over her.
"So they tell me that you're looking for a girl like me..," she captioned her Instagram post which received over almost a million likes within a couple of hours.
The singer is married to Gerard Piqué Gerard Piqué, the Spanish football player, whom he started dating after he appeared in her song Waka Waka.