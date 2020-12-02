Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali passes away

Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali passed away aged 76 in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The former premier had been critically ill for the past few days and had been put on a ventilator.

News of his demise was announced by Senator Sana Jamali.

Jamali will be laid to rest in his native town of Rojhan Jamali where his body will be flown via a chartered flight, family sources said.



On Monday, President Arif Alvi said that Jamali is critically ill and has been placed on a ventilator.

President Alvi apologised to Jamali's family after initially erroneously tweeting that he had died.

"I have deleted the tweet, based on wrong info with apologies to the family. Mir Zafarullah Jamali is on the ventilator. I talked to Omar Jamali who confirmed this. May Allah grant him immediate recovery."

A day prior, he was reported to be battling for his life following a heart attack and severe breathing problems.

He was under treatment at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi for respiratory complications.

Talking to a TV channel, MNA Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali said that the former prime minister suffered a heart attack on Friday.

Condolences

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi extended his condolences to the former premier's family over his demise.



"I am extremely saddened to hear of his death," said Qureshi.



Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal also expressed his condolences, saying a prayer for the departed soul.













More to follow.

