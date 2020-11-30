Mir Zafarullah Jamali put on ventilator after heart attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was battling for life on Sunday after being placed on a ventilator following a heart attack and severe breathing problems.
The senior politician is currently under treatment at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi for respiratory complications.
He suffered a heart attack also due to which the doctors placed him on the ventilator. Talking to a TV channel, MNA Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali said that the former prime minister suffered a heart attack on Friday.
He said that Mir Zafarullah Jamali was immediately shifted to a local hospital in Chak Shahzad. He said that now he was moved to the AFIC in Rawalpindi.