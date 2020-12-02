Meghan Markle, Harry won’t have more than two children?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, and Prince Harry will not have a huge family, the Duke of Sussex had revealed in an interview last year.



In an interview with conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall in July last year after the birth of their first child Archie, Prince Harry had revealed that the royal couple were only planning on having one more child after their son Archie.

During the interview, Goodall had highlighted some issues including unlimited economic development on a planet with finite natural resources.

She had also pointed to the “violence and war” besides more conflicts, people fighting over the last fertile land, the last fresh water.

Commenting on it, Prince Harry had described these issues ‘terrifying’.

Responding to it, Goodall said it was terrifying specially as Prince Harry just had son Archie.

Harry replied with a laugh, saying “I know. It does make it different. I think, weirdly because of the people that I’ve met and the places I’ve been fortunate enough to go, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…”

Dr Goodall interrupted saying “Not too many!”.

Over this, Harry said “Two, maximum!”.