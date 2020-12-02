Queen Elizabeth issues orders against Prince Harry to pressing him to forego royal duty forever

Queen Elizabeth ordered Prince Harry to choose between his love and duty

Queen Elizabeth is not too happy with Prince Harry's hot and cold behaviour with the monarchy and has reportedly told him to slam shut the doors on his royal responsibilities.



In a striking interview with Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, it was revealed that the Queen asked Harry to choose between his love and duty.

Burrell revealed on Vicky Pattison's podcast, The Secret To, "She would have done everything she possibly could do to say to Harry stay with the working family because you are part of it and the country loves you.



"But he wanted something else and he went with his heart not his head and he went with the woman he loves. You cannot blame him for that.

"The Queen gave Harry a choice at Sandringham, Harry said ‘granny can I keep my uniforms and contacts with the army?’ And she said you can’t have one foot in the camp and one foot out."

To this, host Pattison added, "Yes, you cannot have your cake and eat it too."

Agreeing with her, Burrell replied, "Look how wise she was, I think she did the right thing."