Selena Gomez sparks romance buzz with Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Selena Gomez may soon be giving her fans a major update on her love life.
The former Disney star has sparked romance rumours with Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler after they were spotted dining together.
According to Page Six, a restaurant staffer was heard talking about how they will be hosting Gomez and Butler as wel as a crew of basketball players last month.
As per a screenshot obtained by the Daily Mail, the songstress did actually dine with Butler, 31, on what “seemed like a date.”
Earlier in September, Gomez revealed how her dating life was put on hold during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It’s just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff … and I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though.’ Guys are a lot of work,” she told YouTube star Nikkie Tutorials.
Gomez's previous beaus include Justin Bieber, Orlando Bloom and The Weeknd.