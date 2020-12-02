close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
December 2, 2020

Selena Gomez sparks romance buzz with Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler

Selena Gomez was spotted with Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler on what 'seemed like a date'

Selena Gomez may soon be giving her fans a major update on her love life.

The former Disney star has sparked romance rumours with Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler after they were spotted dining together.

According to Page Six, a restaurant staffer was heard talking about how they will be hosting Gomez and Butler as wel as a crew of basketball players last month.

As per a screenshot obtained by the Daily Mail, the songstress did actually dine with Butler, 31, on what “seemed like a date.”

Earlier in September, Gomez revealed how her dating life was put on hold during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff … and I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though.’ Guys are a lot of work,” she told YouTube star Nikkie Tutorials.

Gomez's previous beaus include Justin Bieber, Orlando Bloom and The Weeknd.

